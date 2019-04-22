Starting off the new school and work week with sunshine and warm temps. Count on highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s through most of the week.
Clouds move back in for Wednesday, a few showers possible. Better rain chances return Thursday. Plan on wet weather if you have plans to head out to the NFL Draft.
Drying out just in time for the weekend. Right now, no major swings in temps expected.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Patchy morning fog. Sunny. Hi: 81 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 55 Wind: S 5
Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Wind: SW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.
Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 76 Lo: 53 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly morning showers.
Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.