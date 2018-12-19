Rain moving in for the end of the week with chilly air to follow.
Closer to midnight tonight, showers will begin to move in from the southwest.
Thursday showers will become more widespread with the high cooler in the low 50s.
The rain continues through Friday. If enough cold air funnels in Friday night, we could get a brief window of a wintry mix or a transition to snow. However, this is mainly for areas on the Plateau. There isn't much concern for road conditions right now, but it could be a slushy start for some Saturday morning in that area.
By Saturday afternoon, the rain wraps up with sunshine returning to the area and the temperatures will rebound to the low 50s..
Sunday looks cloudier but mostly rain free for most. Only a light, isolated shower is in the forecast right now.
Highs this weekend will be closer to December normals - upper 40s.
Christmas eve looks dry with a high of 52. Christmas day expect a few spotty showers, high 56.
