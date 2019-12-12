Clouds will increase this afternoon. Temperatures will sneak above average, into the low-mid 50s. Rain showers begin developing tonight over our eastern counties and gradually build westward on Friday, so take an umbrella. After a low in the morning in the low 40s, temperatures will only top off in the upper 40s Friday afternoon.
A few showers will linger into the first part of Saturday. Then more showers will develop Sunday, possibly with a few wet snowflakes at the onset over southern Kentucky. No accumulation's expected though. A few showers will be possible for people going to the Code Blue Titans game Sunday at noon at Nissan Stadium.
Rain becomes widespread over the Mid State Sunday night into Monday before exiting Monday night.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be chilly. Thursday will be pleasant with highs in the low 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.