Rain & a few thunderstorms are on the way, to be followed by cool air.
Tonight, clouds will increase. An isolated shower's possible after midnight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine with a few showers early, expanding in coverage and intensity by late afternoon. A few thunderstorms will also be possible, a couple of which could contain strong gusty wind between 2pm and 6pm. Rain will continue Sunday night through the first part of Monday. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 80s. Monday morning will be around 60. Highs Monday afternoon will only be in the 60s and lowermost 70s.
Tuesday will be very autumnlike for a change, but brighter as will Wednesday. Hotter weather will close out the week Thursday and Friday before more showers move in Friday night and early Saturday. Saturday and Sunday will turn very cool again.
