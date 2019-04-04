Mild morning with rain on hold for now. Make sure to pack the umbrellas before heading out the door.
More clouds than sunshine with highs in the 70s. Showers and perhaps an isolated storm moves in during the afternoon and continue into early Friday. Clouds break for Friday afternoon. Staying warm in the 70s.
This weekend will start off nice with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray thundershower is possible late in the day. Another wave of rain and a few storms move in late Sunday afternoon and into the evening.
Highs all weekend long will remain in the 70s and a few might even crack into the 80s for the first time this year.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers/thunder. Hi: 72 Wind: S 10-25
Tonight: Cloudy. 90% chance of showers. Lo: 55 Wind: S 8-18
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly morning showers. Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a showers and storms.
Tue: Hi: 72 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a showers.
