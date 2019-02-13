Glorious sunshine for one day. Rain will slip back in for the second half of the week into the weekend.
Tonight partly cloudy and chilly, low in the upper 30s.
Clouds increase Thursday with a isolated showers possible. A south wind will warm the area to the low 60s.
Rain chances sit around 40 to 50 percent each day of the weekend. It won't be a complete washout, and we'll likely see a few breaks from the rain at times.
Temperatures for the weekend will cool to the upper 40s for highs. Overnight lows will settle down to the 30s.
Monday looks dry and chilly, but rain returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.
