The bulk of rain has moved on for the most part today.
Lingering showers will be possible through the first few hours tonight.
Winds will relax a little but reman gusty enough for Wind Chills in the 20's tonight.
Sunday will be much sunnier but very cold.
Wind Chills looks to stay in the 20's all day long. Bundle Up!
Rain remains out of the forecast until Friday.
Next week will feel very "wintry" too with temperatures in the 20's for the mornings and gradually warming to the 50's for highs by Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.