The bulk of rain has moved on for the most part today. 

 
Lingering showers will be possible through the first few hours tonight. 
Winds will relax a little but reman gusty enough for Wind Chills in the 20's tonight. 
 
Sunday will be much sunnier but very cold.
Wind Chills looks to stay in the 20's all day long. Bundle Up!
 
Rain remains out of the forecast until Friday. 
Next week will feel very "wintry" too with temperatures in the 20's for the mornings and gradually warming to the 50's for highs by Thursday. 
 
 
 
 
 

