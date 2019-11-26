Showers moving in late today. Another round is set for the weekend.
Warming quickly today into the 60s. It'll be breezy with a wind from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph. A few showers work in through the afternoon.
By night, a round of heavier rain with a few thundershowers move in. All the rain clears out early Wednesday morning. This leaves behind dry weather for traveling although it will be windy.
Turning colder for Thanksgiving with a slight chance of a shower late. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday will be similar with a few showers and highs in the mid 50s.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected Saturday before colder air moves in Sunday and Monday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.