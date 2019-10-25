Clouds will thicken this morning with rain showers moving in from the south.  Rain will reach Nashville around midday.  It'll arrive earlier, south and later, north.  Temperatures will top off in the low 60s.

Rain expands tonight and increases in intensity.  Occasional downpours are likely, with a few rumbles of thunder possible.  By morning, an inch of rain will be likely.  Temperatures will fall briefly into the 50s this evening before rising again by dawn on Saturday.

Early Saturday, steady rain will taper off for much of Middle Tennessee except for along the Tennessee River.  Most the Mid State will have several hours on Saturday of clouds, breezy, mild, and humid weather with just occasional showers but mainly dry conditions.  During the afternoon, steady rain, downpours, and thunderstorms will overspread Middle Tennessee again from the west.  Saturday evening will be wet for a time, before the rain exits the Mid State Sunday morning.

Sunday, we'll have breaking clouds with temperatures climbing from the 50s into the 60s.

More rain's likely Wednesday into Thursday before colder air takes over for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas

