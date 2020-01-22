As the Arctic air loosens its grip, rain closes in from the west.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cool with a high in the mid 40s. Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the mid 30s with clouds. Rain arrives from the west on Thursday as temperatures struggle into the mid 40s. There could be a couple of sleet pellets as the precipitation begins, but no accumulation. Expect rain Thursday night, tapering off around the morning drive on Friday.
Lingering moisture and another round of cold air will make for a few light rain/snow showers Friday and Friday night, with seasonable temperatures. Highs Friday will be in the 40s.
A lot of clouds are expected all weekend. There's the outside chance a few light rain/snow showers return to the area Sunday night. Highs will be in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will moderate into the mid 50s on Tuesday of next week.
