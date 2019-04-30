The dry streak is coming to an end as rain moves in the second half of the week. This evening will stay warm thanks to a persistent southerly breeze. Evening temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70s. By morning, expect mid 60s.
Wednesday will be a lot like today -- partly cloudy, hot, and breezy with highs well up in the 80s. An isolated brief shower will be possible tomorrow, although the chance you'll encounter one is very low...20%.
On Thursday, we'll have a couple more showers throughout Middle Tennessee, with the best chance of running into one around 40%. Northwestern Middle Tennessee will have the greatest likelihood of picking up a little rain. We do have some possible thunderstorms, some of those could be strong with gusty winds the biggest threat.
Thursday night through early Sunday will turn wet at times with more clouds than sunshine and spotty showers and thundershowers. If you have outdoor weekend plans, just know that some rain will push through from time to time, so make sure you have an option to take it indoors.
Sunday afternoon through Tuesday appear as if they'll be dry. Temperatures will warm from the upper 70s on Sunday back into the mid 80s on Tuesday afternoon.
