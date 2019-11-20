Temperatures warming the next few days with rain returning on Thursday.
Milder weather today. Temperatures warm through the 60s with a mostly sunny sky.
Thursday clouds increase with rain returning late in the day. Staying warm in the 60s.
Rain moves into the Midstate on Friday. Plan on a rainy and slightly cooler day with the high near 60.
Showers linger into at least the first half of Saturday. The cool air settles in as the rain exits.
Sunday will be pleasant with sunshine.
Monday lots of sunshine with the high rebounding to the mid 60s.
