We'll end the weekend on a dry note but rain moves in first thing to begin the brand new work week.
Showers will invade the Mid State starting during the morning with showers becoming widespread through the day.
Rain will continue overnight into Tuesday where we may see a brief changeover from rain to a wintry mix/flurries before drying out in the afternoon.
A chance for rain continues Wednesday night into early Thursday. Once again, with enough cold air around, we could see a brief changeover from rain to snow or a wintry mix.
Overnight lows during the end of next week will likely dip back down into the 20's with afternoon highs remaining from the low 40's to the low 50's.
