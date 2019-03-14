Rain is moving out of Middle Tennessee, the severe weather threat is over. Cooler and drier air is moving in.
Expect it to be warm and very windy this evening, gusting to 40 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect. Winds die down by early Friday morning.
Weekend weather looks great with lots of sunshine, with highs in the mid 50s Friday and Saturday. Sunday will warm to near 50 degrees. Weekend mornings will be chilly in the low to mid 30s.
Monday will be mainly dry and mild with a high in the upper 50s. Monday night there will be a few flurries. Back to sunshine Tuesday.
