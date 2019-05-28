An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon. It'll remain humid and turn very hot once again, with a high around 92.
Tonight, outside of an isolated shower expect warm and muggy but pleasant weather. Lows will be in the low 70s. Wednesday will turn very hot again, this time with a high of 93. Late in the day, a few showers and thunderstorms will move across southwest Kentucky. It's possible one or two of those storms will contain gusty damaging wind.
Thursday will bring a better chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. It won't be as oppressively hot as recent days as temperatures hold in the 80s. We'll have lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s for a while afterward with the next best chance for any rain or storms arriving late Sunday with a cold front.
