After 8 mostly dry days of highs in the 90s, some heat and rain relief is on the way.
Tonight, outside of an isolated shower expect warm and muggy but pleasant weather. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be very hot again, this time with a high of 93. Late in the day, a few showers and thunderstorms will move across southwest Kentucky. It's possible one or two of those storms will contain gusty damaging wind.
Thursday will bring a better chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms as a front approaches from the west. It won't be as oppressively hot as recent days as temperatures hold in the 80s.
Friday and Saturday lows will be in the 60s and highs in the 80s with just a few stray showers.
The next best chance for any rain or storms will arrive late Sunday with a cold front. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
The beginning of next week will be dry with afternoon temperatures closer to average in the mid 80s.
