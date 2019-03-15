Rain free weekend ahead! Yes... you read that right. Partly to mostly cloudy and cool for this finally Friday. Highs in the 50s. Turning cold by night as temps fall near freezing.
Sunshine takes over for the weekend with temps warming through the 50s and 60s. Lows in the 30s.
Our tranquil weather pattern lasts all the way through next week. Enjoy!
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 53 Wind: W/NW 8-18
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Wind: NW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Sunny.
Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 35 Sunny.
Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers.
