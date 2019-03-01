Cloudy start to the weekend, more significant rain moves in Sunday.
Tonight mostly dry but cloudy and chilly, low in the mid 30s.
Milder Saturday with a few peeks of sunshine, highs in the middle 50s. Some shower move in late night Saturday.
Rain becomes more widespread Sunday. Showers stick around all day long. Before the rain wraps up, some snow may mix in later in the evening hours, but mainly north of I-40 along the Tennessee and Kentucky line. Little to no accumulation expected as the moisture will likely outrun the cold air.
The sky clears Monday, but you will feel the difference with sharply colder air for the start of next week. The week will be mainly dry with showers returning next Friday.
