Rain and thunderstorms are moving out as a front sweeps across Middle Tennessee.
After showers exit overnight, humidity will begin dropping tomorrow. It'll be much brighter on Wednesday too with a morning low in the 60s and afternoon high in the mid 80s.
A taste of fall Thursday with rock bottom humidity is expected along with sunshine, lows in the 50s, and highs in the mid 80s.
Friday through Labor Day weekend, the heat will build gradually as will the humidity. Just isolated showers and thunderstorms return Sunday, continuing into the beginning of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.