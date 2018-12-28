forecast 12/28
Rain is on the way out with sunshine taking back over for this finally Friday.

Much calmer start to the day with less wind and rain mainly south of I-40. Look for sunshine take control this afternoon with highs warming to the lower 60s.

Cooling off this weekend with highs hovering near 50 degrees. Showers are possible again by Sunday.

There’s a better chance for wet weather comes News Year’s Eve. Shouldn’t be too brutal for revelers with lows in the 40s.

Looking ahead to 2019, starting off cool with a cold snap hitting on Wednesday. Stay tuned.

