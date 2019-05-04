On and off showers/storms will continue to stream through this afternoon.
A few storms could be on the stronger side late today.
By midnight, the rain will begin to let up across the area.
There may be a few lingering showers around to begin Sunday but most will be dry.
Clouds will thin out a bit Sunday allowing for at least a little sunshine with highs climbing back to the 70s.
It looks to be a warm and dry start next week with highs returning to the 80's.
Rain chances will begin to increase by Wednesday afternoon.
Actually, the back half of the week looks wet with periods of showers and storms.
There could be a chance for strong to severe storms on Thursday.
Rain may linger into next weekend but it's a little too early hammer down the exact details on next week right now.
