A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect through tonight. Steady rain, heavy at times, will lead to areas of flooding across Middle Tennessee.
Morning rain will transition to patchy, lighter showers this afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50°s to around 60° by late afternoon.
Then, as cold air arrives Saturday, lingering light rain showers will turn to spotty flurries and snow showers. A short lived dusting may develop on a few elevated surfaces (e.g rooftops, decks, and cars) mainly in the Cumberland Plateau.
Sunday will start cold, but become pleasant and sunny during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50°s. We'll see a repeat of that on Monday.
On Tuesday, a shower or two will be possible. Highs in the mid 50°s. Colder air filters in on Wednesday. Thursday looks lovely with a high in the mid 50°s and full sunshine.
