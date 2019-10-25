The weekend starts wet but ends dry.
Rain increases in intensity tonight, especially after midnight. Occasional downpours are likely, with a few rumbles of thunder. By morning, 1"-2" of rain will have fallen. Temperatures will fall briefly into the 50s this evening before rising again by dawn on Saturday.
Early Saturday, steady rain will taper off for much of Middle Tennessee except for along the Tennessee River. Most the Mid State will have several hours on Saturday of clouds, breezy, mild, and humid weather with just occasional showers but mainly dry conditions. Nashville's most likely mostly dry time will be 9am until 2pm. During the afternoon, steady rain, downpours, and thunderstorms will overspread Middle Tennessee again from the west. Saturday evening will be very wet for a time, before the rain exits the Mid State Sunday morning.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend, expect breaking clouds with temperatures climbing from the 50s into the 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful with highs near 70.
More rain is likely Wednesday into Thursday before colder air takes over for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.
