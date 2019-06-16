Happy Father's Day! We start off the day on a mostly dry note, heating up to 90 degrees in Nashville with more humidity before scattered rain showers and isolated storms pop into the forecast.
This afternoon marks the start of a series of disturbances that will bring rain and thunderstorms to the forecast most all of next week.
Today, rain chances increase after 1:00 P.M. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather, which is on the low side (Level 1 out of 5) for most of the midstate. A SLIGHT RISK has been issues for areas of southwest Kentucky (Level 2 out of 5). The risk has been issued mainly for the threat of strong wind gusts and the possibility of some small hail. If a storm fires up on the stronger side, wind gusts could reach up to 60 MPH.
Monday through Thursday, scattered showers and storms are expected with rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3 inches during this period.
After today, temperatures will range in the mid-80s for the rest of the week.
