Our weekend is starting off on a fantastic note!
Sunshine and 60's will be the theme before sunset tonight.
We'll start Sunday in the 30's and 40's with isolated showers moving in from the west.
Overall, rain chances aren't impressive Sunday with only isolated to spotty showers in the forecast. There will still be a good amount of dry time to be outdoors.
The better chance for rain moves in Sunday night into Monday morning.
More widespread rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible during the first half of Monday.
Showers will quickly move out by Tuesday.
We'll turn cooler for the first half of the new work week with highs in the 50's and low 60's. Winds turn back to the south, bringing in warmer air by the end of the week with upper 60's and 70's returning to the area.
Another round of rain could be in the forecast next weekend. We'll worry about that later.
