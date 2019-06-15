It'll feel sticker out tonight compared to previous nights but will still be a nice night out.
A series of disturbances will begin to move into the Mid State on Sunday.
This will also mark the start of a rainy several days that could last through next weekend.
Showers and a strong storm or two will be around during the afternoon Sunday with the potential for heavy rainfall and wind.
Monday through Thursday, scattered showers and storms are expected with rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3 inches during this period.
Temperatures will hover near averages for much of the week - mid 80's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.