Cloudy and breezy Wednesday for Middle Tennessee.
As moisture increases this afternoon a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out.
However, the best chance for rain will be west of I-65. Most will stay dry today.
Rain chances will continue to rise for the back half of the week with isolated showers on Thursday and Friday before widespread rain moves in on Saturday.
During this rainy period, a few stronger storms will be possible during the afternoon with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Showers will wrap up for Sunday giving us one dry day this weekend.
Temperatures will remain warm and a bit muggy for the rest of the week before we cool down into the 70's this weekend.
It'll be a brief cool down as we climb right back into the 80's to begin next week.
