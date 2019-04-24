Another sunny day across Middle Tennessee with highs well on their way back to the 80's.
Late this afternoon a few isolated showers are possible mainly north of I-40.
Most of us will skirt through our Wednesday without seeing any rain, though.
Better chances for rain arrive on Thursday as our next system marches through.
Isolated to scattered showers will be around during the afternoon and evening.
Thankfully, severe weather is looking very unlikely.
However, we may see an isolated storm or two.
This round of rain will wrap up by late-morning on Friday.
So, our Friday evening plans are looking good.
More sunshine is expected this weekend with only a slim chance for isolated showers Saturday evening. Once again, most will stay dry.
Temperatures will cool a bit through the next few days with most areas staying confined to the 70's.
Next week, we start off dry and warm back up to the 80's. It's looking increasingly likely that we'll be seeing our first round of mid-80's by Tuesday.
