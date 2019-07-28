Another summer-like day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There's a very slight chance of a stray shower this afternoon, but most everyone will stay dry all day. Lows drop to the upper 60s/low 70s tonight.
The next best chance for rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday as a front sneaks in from the north. Scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms are expected but severe weather is not. Showers will linger into Wednesday morning.
That rain will cool down our temperatures back to the mid-to-upper 80s. Mostly sunny for Wednesday through the weekend, with a slight chance of a pop-up shower each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.