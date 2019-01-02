Calm and chilly for the start of the day with rain moving late this afternoon into the evening.
Clouds continue to blanket the mid-state with highs in the middle and upper 40s. Rain chances increase late in the afternoon and hang around through early morning. Lows in the upper 30s.
Mostly dry for Thursday as highs top in the upper 40s.
The next wave of rain arrives for week’s end. Several inches of rain can be expected before drying out for the weekend.
Sunshine dominates Saturday and Sunday with warming temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Next shot at rain arrives next week.
