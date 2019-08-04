Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop throughout the midstate today. Temperatures will hang around the mid-to-upper 80s. Rain clears out late this evening. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 60s.
On Monday, most areas will remain dry with plenty of sunshine. It'll turn hot and humid again with lows around 70 and highs around 90. Tuesday will also be mainly dry until Tuesday night when showers and thunderstorms move in from the northwest. From that point on through Saturday, spotty showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast, with the highest rain chance each day being in the afternoon and evening and the lowest chance overnight and during the morning hours. Humidity levels will remain unchanged from now through next weekend. Temperatures will stay seasonable with lows around 70 and highs around 90.
