*** 4WARN Weather Alert for late Sunday: Showers & thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts this afternoon & evening.
Noticeably cooler today, but high temperatures will still be above average for this time of year. Expect highs in the low 80s. Rain showers will start up late this morning, before heavy downpours and some strong thunderstorms develop this afternoon and stick around all night.
This rain is thanks to a cold front swinging through the midstate today. The strongest storms will most likely be between 4 P.M. - 6 P.M. with gusty winds. Rain will continue tonight through the first part of Monday. Rain totals from this system will be 1" to 2" in general.
Monday's temperatures will be very autumn-like for a change, with highs only reaching the upper 60s across the midstate. We will rebound quickly on Tuesdays with highs in the mid-70s. Another brief warm-up to the 80s on Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances will return to the forecast for Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.