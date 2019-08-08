After a dry day, more rain and thunderstorms are moving in for the close of the work week.
Tonight partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s.
Better rain chances move in Friday. Widespread showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Some rain could be heavy, prompting some localized flooding. About 2" is expected. There could be some strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. The rain will keep temperatures to the mid-80s.
Hot and humid Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances be minimal this weekend. Highs return to the 90s.
The beginning of next week the chance of rain increases, Highs will be from near 90 to the mid 90s.
