 
Scattered showers are possible all day Monday with more widespread rain arriving overnight into Tuesday. 
 
Tuesday will start off wet with possible snow showers mixing in during the late-morning/afternoon. 
Little to no accumulation is expected so we'll have to wait for the next system. 
 
Once this round of precipitation clears the area much colder air will funnel in. 
Temperatures remain in the 60's Monday. 
Around midnight Monday night, temperatures will drastically start to cool down. By mid-morning Tuesday temperatures will have cooled down to the 30's. 
 
Sunshine returns Wednesday but highs stay cool in the 40's. 
Expect highs in the 40's again Thursday and Friday before 50's for the weekend. 
 
 

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

