We have lots of sunshine out there today but it's still chilly with high expected to top out in the mid 40's.
We're not expecting any rain through the day or evening but shortly after midnight showers will be knocking at the door.
The return of rain on Sunday will mark the start of another rainy few days for the Mid State.
Since the ground is already saturated from last week's record rainfall, flooding is likely to reoccur.
It will start raining first thing Sunday and will not stop until late Tuesday.
There may be a rain/snow mix early Sunday as temperatures will be near freezing.
However, there are travel concerns as temperatures warm quickly through the day.
Heavier bouts of rain are expected through this period, especially Monday night and Tuesday.
Areawide rainfall amounts will range from 3-6 inches.
Areas along and north of I-40 will likely see the highest amounts.
Winds will be gusty through the period ranging from 20-30 mph, especially on Tuesday.
We'll catch a break from the rain Wednesday before our next system moves in by Thursday, rounding out the work week.
