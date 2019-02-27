After two spring-like days, rain and cooler air are returning to the Middle Tennessee.
Thursday will not be a washout, but a few scattered showers are possible. It will be cooler with highs in the 50s.
Spotty showers are expected Friday, with again highs in the 50s.
Saturday looks cloudy with a few isolated showers expected during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be slightly milder in the upper 50s.
Widespread rain is expected through Sunday and Sunday night.
Overnight, enough cold air sinks in to try and change rain over to a wintry mix of rain/snow. However, little to no accumulation is expected at this time.
As with any forecast involving snow - accumulation, placement and when it starts - is subject to change. Check back with us through the weekend as we fine tune the forecast.
Next week looks dry but cold.
