Lisa Spencer with the Monday Afternoon 4WARN Weather Forecast

After an unseasonably mild Presidents Day, more typical February weather makes a return.

Rain moves in late tonight with a few thunderstorms possible. Low 56.

It'll be wet at times on Tuesday as cooler air filters in.  Temperatures will hold in the 50s all day, Tuesday.

Wednesday, morning clouds with a few sunny breaks possible in the afternoon, high near 50.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with the slightest chance for a light passing rain or snow shower. Cold with a high of 42.

Then, sunshine returns Friday and Saturday before more rain slides into Middle Tennessee Sunday into Monday of next week. Highs in the mid 50s and to near 60.

 

Lisa Spencer

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

