Rain returns soon though and brings the temperatures back down.
Tonight, clouds will thicken and rain moves into Middle Tennessee. Steadier rain will take over after midnight and continue into early Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid-upper 50s.
Tuesday afternoon will be cloudy with occasional showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Another round of steady/heavier rain moves in Tuesday night, as a cold front approaches. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.
Additional rain and storms are expected Wednesday, especially southeast of Nashville. Wednesday's temperatures will be very variable -- coldest northwest and mildest southeast. Generally highs will be in the 50s, near 58 in Nashville.
Weather improves gradually on Thursday, although it'll be chilly, high High 48.
Friday Partly sunny and cool, high 46.
Saturday a few spotty showers, high near 50.
Sunshine and slightly milder air returns on Sunday, high 59.
