Breezy but beautiful Sunday for Middle Tennessee.
We've reached the 60's in several spots already.
Around midnight, showers will begin to move in from the west overspreading the area for Monday's morning commute. A Flood Watch is in place for several southern counties so be mindful of flood-prone roads in the afternoon.
Rain will be around through Tuesday with a brief break late in the day.
Another wave moves in before sunrise Wednesday and showers will be around all afternoon.
Rain totals are ranging from 2-5 inches right now with greater amounts south/east of Nashville.
We finally catch a break Thursday-Saturday before rain returns Sunday.
