More clouds than sunshine today with showers/rumbles of thunder moving in. Highs in the middle 70s.
The heat cranks up for second half of the week. Highs in the 80s on Thursday. A stray thundershower or two possible.
Drying out for the weekend with highs near 90.
Sunday through Tuesday will be quite warm and humid. Widely scattered showers and storms are expected.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain and rumbles of thunder. Hi: 75 Wind: S 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of shower. Lo: 62 Wind: S 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Wind: W 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.
