The rain is long gone and the clouds are going away with it!
Wednesday starts off dry and cool. The sun finally reveals itself late in the day as temperatures warm through the 60s. Starry skies and cool tonight, lows in the 40s.
The rest of the week will offer up more sunshine and much warmer conditions. Both Thursday and Friday, look for 70 and 80 degree readings for highs!
More rain and a few storms may be coming this way for the start of the weekend. The warmth continues through Saturday. Rain winds down by Sunday morning as temperatures cool into the 60s.
