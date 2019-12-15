**A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee on Monday**
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid 50°s. Mainly dry across the midstate, with the exception of a few showers west of I-65 later in the day. Rain chances increase overnight into Monday morning.
Widespread showers start off the morning on Monday, then some strong thunderstorms could fire up in the afternoon into early evening. The areas with the highest chance for seeing a strong/severe storm will be south of I-40. Strong wind gusts and flooding are the main threats with this system. However, an isolated tornado can't be completely ruled out. It's important to stay weather aware on Monday.
Once this rain comes to an end, much cooler air moves in beginning Tuesday.
Highs Tuesday and Wednesday only make it into the 40°s with lows in the 20°s.
