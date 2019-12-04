Our stretch of quiet weather continues today for Middle Tennessee.
Ample sunshine and nice highs in the 50's are expected areawide today.
Similar conditions are expected again on Thursday with an increase in clouds.
On Friday, a few isolated showers will work through for mainly areas song and south of I-40. It will not be a washout Friday so if you have any evening plans you'll be just fine.
The weekend appears dry before showers return late Sunday night into next week.
Highs look to remain seasonable with 50's Saturday and a few 60's on Sunday.
Monday hosts the greatest chance for rain and a few storms as a new front works through the area.
Rain may linger into Tuesday but activity comes to an end by the afternoon.
