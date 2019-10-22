Beautiful day across Middle Tennessee with ample sunshine and perfect fall-like temperatures.
Tonight will be chilly but comfortable.
You'll want a jacket if you have outdoor plans.
We'll basically do it all over again Wednesday and Thursday. The only difference will be temperatures will be a touch warmer.
Cloudier and rainier conditions will move in this weekend.
Right now, it looks like rain will arrive late Friday and continue into Saturday before departing Saturday.
It won't be a total washout but it will be a cloudy, gloomy start to the weekend.
Sunday is trending much better with sunshine returning to the area.
