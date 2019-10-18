Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with temperatures falling quickly this evening. They'll bottom out in the mid 40s by early Saturday morning. Clouds will increase some on Saturday. A few showers will be possible especially east of Nashville. In Nashville, the chance for a shower will be very low -- only 20%. Saturday afternoon will be variably cloudy and seasonable with a high in the mid 70s.
Sunday, the weather looks pleasant with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid-upper 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.
More clouds, humidity, and wind arrive Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. A few storms could become strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts late Monday afternoon and early Monday evening. Lows will be low 60s and highs will be in the mid 70s.
Pleasant weather develops Tuesday through Thursday before the threat for a few more showers returns Friday.
