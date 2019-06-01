This weekend will be pleasant and very warm, with highs in the 80s. A stray shower's possible this afternoon, mainly near the Cumberland Plateau. A few more showers will move in from the north tonight. A couple will attempt to redevelop Sunday afternoon, too. All that said, the rain chance in any one area this weekend is only about 20%. Nashville's high today will be 87. Tomorrow, it'll be 88.
A cold front will pass through on Sunday afternoon making for a cooler and much less humid Monday. Monday, lows will be in the 50s. In most areas, highs Monday will be in the upper 70s to around 80.
Tuesday will begin cool, in the 50s. Then, warmer air will begin to set in again with highs in the mid 80s. Thereafter, spotty showers and storms will develop Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday through next Saturday with lows during that period around 70. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s with plenty of humidity, too.
