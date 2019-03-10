Pleasant weather will build in today following yesterday's heavy rain and thunderstorms. This afternoon will be partly cloudy and mild. Highs will be in the low-mid 60s.
Tonight and tomorrow a few more clouds will pass through. A sprinkle can't be totally ruled out Monday either. Lows tonight will be around 40. We'll have a high Monday afternoon of 60.
Tuesday will be pleasant and bright. Expect spotty frost in the morning with lows in the mid 30s. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will turn windy, warmer, and more humid. Toward evening, showers and thunderstorms will arrive from the west. Highs will be in the 70s with nighttime lows in the 60s. Rain and storms will continue Wednesday night on into Thursday. Drier and cooler weather will take over for Friday and Saturday. Highs both of those days will be in the 50s.
