Today will be mostly cloudy and pleasant. A sprinkle or two will be possible. Highs will be around 60. Tonight, clouds will decrease. It'll turn colder with spotty frost developing late. We'll have lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will turn brighter and milder than today. Highs will be in the mid 60s. The wind will increase Wednesday. It'll turn warmer, with highs in the low-mid 70s. Rain and thunderstorms will move back into Middle Tennessee Wednesday night, lingering into Thursday. Thursday will be windy again and very mild. Count on lows in the 60s and highs in the low-mid 70s.
Cooler and drier air will begin filtering in on Friday and will take firm control next weekend. Next weekend will be pleasant and bright, with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s.
