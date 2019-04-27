Today will become partly sunny and mild. Highs will be in the 70s. A southerly breeze will increase by late afternoon, continuing into tonight. As a cold front pushes approaches, an isolated shower will become possible by late afternoon into Sunday morning.
Tomorrow will be cooler than today, but still pleasant. Highs will be in the 60s and lowermost 70s. Then, much warmer air will take over on Monday. Expect highs then to be in the mid 80s. Little change is expected Tuesday or Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon, an isolated shower will become possible again. Then, Thursday into Friday, a few more showers and isolated thunderstorms will push through Middle Tennessee. On Friday, high temperatures will fall into the 70s after a mostly warmer then average week (in the 80s).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.