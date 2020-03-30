We'll begin the week on a dry note today before showers return Tuesday. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s before rain moves in late at night.
Rain will be widespread on Tuesday, moving out of the midstate west to east by the evening. Along with the rain, cooler air will take over. Temperatures will only top out in the mid 50s on Tuesday.
Sunshine returns Wednesday and sticks around for the rest of the week. We'll stay dry with a gradual warm-up into the 60s and even low 70s by Friday.
